Garage catches fire Friday morning, firefighters say no injuries

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a garage on Weller Avenue. 

The fire happened in the 2800 block of Weller Avenue Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no one was injured and that an investigator was en route to the scene to determine a cause. 

It was not immediately clear what started the fire or how much property was damaged. 

