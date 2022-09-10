Game day traffic, weather and hype here - download the WBRZ app before kickoff

BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic is likely as thousands of people flock to the sold-out LSU vs. Southern football game at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is just after 6:30 p.m. but tailgating and fan experiences will start earlier. Click HERE for a schedule.

Hype

First, get hyped for the game. Check out WBRZ coverage: Click here to hear from the Southern band; Click HERE to hear from the LSU band; Click HERE to see traffic information you need to know about after the game; Click HERE to see the first tailgate groups on campus. Game day information - times, etc., can be found here.

Watch the WBRZ morning tailgate live coverege on demand here.

