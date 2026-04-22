75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish deputies respond to possible drowning near Robert

2 hours 4 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 5:18 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROBERT — Officials in Tangipahoa Parish are responding to a possible drowning near Robert. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 4 p.m. of a person possibly drowning in the Tangipahoa River. Deputies believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away. 

Trending News

Deputies are working with the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance to find the person. A helicopter and drone are being used to search the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days