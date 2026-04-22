Tangipahoa Parish deputies respond to possible drowning near Robert

ROBERT — Officials in Tangipahoa Parish are responding to a possible drowning near Robert.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 4 p.m. of a person possibly drowning in the Tangipahoa River. Deputies believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.

Deputies are working with the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance to find the person. A helicopter and drone are being used to search the area.