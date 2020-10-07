Funeral services for former Gov. Mike Foster to take place Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge and surrounding communities are mourning the loss of former Governor Mike Foster, who passed away at 90 years of age on Sunday.

His family announced late Monday that a private service will be held at his beloved Oaklawn Manor at 11 a.m., Wednesday, followed by a public military graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery.

After Foster's death, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement, hailing Foster as "a true Louisianan who served his country, his state, and his community with honor throughout his life."

Governor Edwards referenced Foster's creation of the popular TOPS program, which Edwards said, "still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals."

His statement concluded with condolences to the former Governor's family, saying, "Donna and I are praying for Gov. Foster’s family, and especially his wife Alice, during this difficult time and hope the people of our state will join their prayers to ours. I have ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of his memory."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also issued a statement regarding the community's loss, saying, "Governor Foster was an honorable statesman who served Louisiana with distinction. His dedication to the state and Baton Rouge will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Alice and his loved ones."

Foster served as governor from 1996 to 2004.