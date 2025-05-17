Funeral services announced for former EBR Mayor-President Kip Holden

BATON ROUGE — Funeral services for former East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Melvin "Kip" Holden have been announced.

Family members confirmed Holden passed away at 72 on Wednesday morning, May 14.

A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church on Blount Road in Baton Rouge. Before the funeral, a visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

On Wednesday, May 21, Holden will lie in state at Baton Rouge City Hall. Mayor-President Sid Edwards will welcome former Mayor Holden's body to City Hall along with other dignitaries at 4 p.m. Following a brief ceremony inside the lobby, City Hall will be open to the public to pay respects until 8 p.m.

More details will be provided in the coming days, according to officials.