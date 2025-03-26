Funeral service set for St. Gabriel police officer who died Sunday

ST. GABRIEL - St. Gabriel Officer Darius Faveroth, who died over the weekend, will have a funeral on Saturday, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Faveroth was not killed in the line of duty but had a medical emergency Sunday while he was getting ready for his shift, according to a police spokesman.

His funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberville Christian Center in St. Gabriel. Prior to the funeral, a procession at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services will take place at 9:45 a.m. at 9348 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.