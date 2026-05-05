Ponchatoula woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man through bedroom window, slashing his tires

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Police arrested a Ponchatoula woman for allegedly opening a man's bedroom window and stabbing him in the chest before slashing his tires as she left.

Police say the call came in around 7 a.m. on May 2 from a man who reported being stabbed at a residence in town. Officers arrived to find him with a stab wound to his chest.

According to police, the caller identified his ex-girlfriend, Schilacy Johnson, as the person who opened his bedroom window and stabbed him before puncturing a car tire and leaving the scene. The caller's girlfriend and her two children were sleeping in the same bedroom when it happened.

Emergency medical personnel treated the caller at the scene and he was later transported to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police say Johnson left in a silver Nissan Armada registered in her name. Based on the evidence gathered, officers secured an arrest warrant for Johnson that same day.

Johnson surrendered to the Livingston Police Department this morning, where she was placed under arrest and booked. She was booked for attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile and simple criminal damage.