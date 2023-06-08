Funeral service held for Cpl. Shawn Kelly after deadly Denham Springs shooting

BATON ROUGE - Corporal Shawn Kelly, a Denham Springs police officer shot and killed while on duty, will be laid to rest Thursday.

Kelly had been hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge since May 11, when he was shot while responding to a disturbance at a shopping center on Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, 30-year-old Justin Roberts opened fire on police, striking Kelly multiple times. Officers fired back at Roberts, but he escaped in the ensuing chaos.

A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy caught up with Roberts after he fled the shooting scene, and Roberts was shot dead after he approached that deputy with a gun.

In the weeks that followed, the community held several blood drives and fundraisers in Kelly's honor.

Ultimately, Kelly died from his injuries on Friday, June 2.

Kelly's funeral is set for Thursday, June 8 at Healing Place Church on Highland Road. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the service set to begin immediately afterward. A procession will take Kelly from the church to a Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on North Range Avenue.