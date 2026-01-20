Hammond Police: Three arrested for attempted homicide after two injured in shooting

Robinson (left), Taylor (right)

HAMMOND - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, after a shooting that resulted in two people being injured, the Hammond Police Department said.

Officials said Albert Brooks, 21, was shot in the chest after Nataria Taylor, 21, enlisted Brandon Robinson, 24, and an unidentified juvenile to assault Brooks at the Yellow Store.

Brooks shot Robinson in the arm, resulting in Robinson shooting him in the chest, officials said.

Following the shooting, Robinson and the juvenile fled the scene by car with Taylor. Brooks drove himself to RaceTrac after being shot. Both men were taken to the hospital and Brooks is in stable condition.

Taylor, Robinson and the juvenile were booked for attempted first-degree homicide.