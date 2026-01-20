51°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police: Three arrested for attempted homicide after two injured in shooting
HAMMOND - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, after a shooting that resulted in two people being injured, the Hammond Police Department said.
Officials said Albert Brooks, 21, was shot in the chest after Nataria Taylor, 21, enlisted Brandon Robinson, 24, and an unidentified juvenile to assault Brooks at the Yellow Store.
Brooks shot Robinson in the arm, resulting in Robinson shooting him in the chest, officials said.
Following the shooting, Robinson and the juvenile fled the scene by car with Taylor. Brooks drove himself to RaceTrac after being shot. Both men were taken to the hospital and Brooks is in stable condition.
Trending News
Taylor, Robinson and the juvenile were booked for attempted first-degree homicide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
King Cake Drive-Thru headed back to Baton Rouge, bringing New Orleans king...
-
Guaranty Media celebrates 100th anniversary by giving back to community
-
BRPD: Sisters arrested after their infirmed mother was found with open sores,...
-
WATCH: Attorney General Liz Murrill discusses Fifth Circuit's hearing on 10 Commandments...
-
Rep. Julia Letlow says she is running for Senate seat following Trump...