Funeral arrangements set for boy killed in Marksville City Marshal shooting

MARKSVILLE - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jeremy Mardis, the six-year-old boy who died Tuesday night when Marksville City Marshals shot at his father’s vehicle at the end of a pursuit.

Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Beaumont Cemetery.

Mardis was a first-grader at Lafarge Elementary School in Effie, a community north of Marksville. The principal of his school said he was living in Marksville with his dad and grandmother.

The boy’s father, Christopher Few, was driving the car when city marshals fired at the vehicle late Tuesday night. Mardis was in the front passenger seat, and he died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso. His grandmother confirmed that the boy had been diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

State Police are still investigating the shooting as Few remains in a hospital in Alexandria in serious condition.

Reports from Avoyelles Parish officials were that the marshals were attempting to serve a warrant. State Police say the have been unable to locate any warrants for Few.

On the night of the shooting, Marksville City Marshals told State Police that Few was backing his vehicle toward them and they felt in danger. LSP say they should be able to confirm this story with physical evidence but have yet to say they have been able to do so. The marshals have retained counsel and State Police have been requesting interviews through their attorneys.