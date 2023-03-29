Funeral arrangements set for 11-year-old shooting victim after city-backed fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - City officials have announced funeral arrangements for an 11-year-old who was shot to death by a 17-year-old who was allegedly holding the boy's family hostage.

The city-parish says services for Matthew Fortenberry will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home on Wooddale Boulevard. A repast will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center located at 3535 Riley Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 immediately following the service.

Last week, city leaders announced a fundraiser to help the family pay for Matthew's funeral.