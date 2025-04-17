84°
Funeral arrangements announced for Kyren Lacy

2 hours 38 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - Funeral arrangements were announced for Kyren Lacy, a LSU wide receiver who died April 12. 

The visitation will be Saturday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the David Stopher Gymnasium in Thibodaux. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. 

The burial will be held at Calvary Cemeteries, which is located at East 12th and McCulla Street. 

