Frozen shrimp recalled for Salmonella contamination

Photo: CDC

The CDC has again expanded a recall for several brands cooked, frozen shrimp due to Salmonella contamination.

On Aug. 16, the CDC advised consumers not to eat the crustaceans sold through more than a dozen brands, expanding the recall for the second time since Aug. 13.

As of Monday, nine people have gotten sick, with three of them in hospitals. The infections are spread across four different states.

The recalled shrimp should either be thrown away or returned to the store. The were sold under multiple brand names:

- 365

- Ahold

- Big River

- Censea

- Chicken of the Sea

- CWNO

- First Street

- Food Lion

- Hannaford

- Harbor Banks

- Honest Catch

- HOS

- Meijer

- Nature’s Promise

- Open Acres

- Sandbar

- Sea Cove

- Waterfront Bistro

- Wellsley Farms

- WFNO

Check the outbreak update for more information about the recall here. Salmonella symptoms include—but are not limited to—diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.