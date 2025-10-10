Friday's Health Report: World Mental Health day

BATON ROUGE — Today is World Mental Health Day. It is a time to raise awareness, promote education, and advocate for seeking help when needed.

In the U.S., an estimated one in five adults lives with a mental illness, and that's why awareness is so important. At the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Clinical Neuropsychologist Scott Langenecker says everyone should know five facts about mental health.

First, don't limit your expectations of those who have a mental illness.

“Some of the most important innovations that we've had in the history of humans have been developed by people who also have mental health conditions," Langenecker said.

Second, Langenecker says care is available like never before, thanks to technology like video conferencing. More people who are struggling with mental health are being reached and are receiving personalized, high-quality care.

Third, it's important to look at people in a holistic way, seeing a person's diagnosis is only one part, and considering how they are moving toward wellness and resilience.

"Some of that can be embedded within their workplace and the supports that they have in their workplace or in their school. Some of that can be embedded within their relationships," Langenecker said.

Fourth, Langenecker says there needs to be a shift in how we think about mental health, focusing on today and tomorrow, rather than the past.

If someone is struggling and had a bad day, learn from it, and use that knowledge for a better tomorrow.

Finally, you can make a difference to someone who is struggling by simply checking on them, especially when there's suicidal ideation involved.

"Buying people time to really sort of reconsider what's happening in the moment and not getting lost in the crisis of the moment or a mistake of the moment," he said.