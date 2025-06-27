Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report: New study links strong menopause symptoms with higher risk for dementia
BATON ROUGE — There is evidence linking severe menopause symptoms to a higher risk for dementia.
Women who report having a bad experience during menopause appear to be more likely to have symptoms and behaviors associated with the early stages of dementia.
Menopause is a normal part of aging experienced by every woman.
Some women have few, if any, symptoms, while others may have hot flashes, moodiness, irritability, and difficulty sleeping.
If your symptoms are so severe that you start experiencing memory loss that interferes with daily life, difficulty concentrating and finding words, or strong mood changes, it's a good idea to check in with your doctor.
For now, researchers aren't sure if treating menopause symptoms will lower your risk for dementia, but the CDC says you can follow these healthy habits to ease them:
Staying active and eating a healthy diet. Maintaining social connections, and managing your stress. Limiting the amount of alcohol you drink, and avoiding smoking can also help too.
Hormone replacement therapy can be an effective option for some women but it is not for everyone, and other medications also exist.
