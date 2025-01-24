Friday's Health Report: How to avoid procrastination

BATON ROUGE — Whether it is a task at work or home, we all procrastinate now and then.

There are reasons we put off the things we know we have to do.

"We are depressed. We are anxious. We're stressed, we're frustrated, and we just don't have the energy or motivation to do it. So, it feels good to procrastinate because I don't have to deal with it right now – I'll deal with it tomorrow," Psychologist Dr. Chivonna Childs said.

Along with lacking motivation, waiting for the perfect moment can also make you put something off.

To avoid procrastinating, doctors suggest breaking down what you need to get done into smaller tasks. Don't try to clean the entire house, start with a room and see whether you want to keep going.

Calling on a friend or family member can also motivate you to get something done.

"Get an accountability buddy for procrastination – somebody is going to check in and say, 'Hey, did you do A, B and C?' And then hold you accountable. And if you didn't, you know, sometimes that person can come over and help you," Dr. Childs said.

If you continue to struggle with procrastination, talking to a mental health professional can help.

They can work with you to figure out why and come up with a solution.