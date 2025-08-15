Friday PM Forecast: typical late summer weather continues, Erin becomes hurricane

An unexpectedly widespread batch of showers and thunderstorms shut down the heat by midday on Friday, and therefore, the heat advisory was cancelled. Another one has been issued for Saturday with highs soaring back into the mid-90s. In the Atlantic Ocean, Erin has become the first hurricane of the season.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Those showers and thunderstorms will fizzle into the evening. With some clearing in the skies, lows will slip into the mid-70s. Saturday will bring our hottest temperatures of the period, with highs near 96° and a heat index soaring past 108°. A Heat Advisory is in effect, so be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you will be outside. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up later in the day, and any stronger ones may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning, along with brief heavy downpours that could lead to ponding on roads.

Up Next: Sunday will stay hot in the mid-90s with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The heat will continue into early next week, with daily highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values still topping 105°. Each afternoon carries a shot at showers and thunderstorms with rain coverage in the range of 20-40%. While storms aren’t expected to be severe, gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible if one parks over your neighborhood.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 season, is moving quickly west-northwest at 17 mph and is expected to pass near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday. With maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, Erin is forecast to strengthen rapidly over the weekend and could become a major hurricane. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the northern Leeward Islands, where heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous surf are possible. Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches, could cause flooding and landslides. Swells from Erin will reach the islands this weekend and spread across the western Atlantic next week.

