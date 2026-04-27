Monday AM Forecast: Heat & humidity early week, cooler & rainy late week

We’re looking at a week of two different weather stories. Things are going to start off very warm as the rain dries up and the heat takes over. By the end of the week, a front will send temperatures crashing and bring the rain back into the forecast.

Today & Tonight: Monday is going to be very warm as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area, effectively blocking most rain while simultaneously cranking up the heat. Between the emerging sun and a southeast breeze topping 10 mph, we’re looking at afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s, with a few spots likely hitting 90°. This means the 1963 record high of 90° for Baton Rouge could be tied or broken. Even if we don’t technically break the record, the high humidity is going to make it feel like the low-to-mid 90s during the warmest part of the day. Since it takes a little time for our bodies to get used to this kind of warmth, make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re working outside. Once the sun goes down, don't expect much of a break from the mugginess, as overnight lows will stay sticky in the lower 70s.

Up Next: Tuesday is looking mostly dry and quite warm, with afternoon temperatures once again flirting with 90°. You can expect more of that warmth on Wednesday as highs reach the upper 80s, but a shifting weather pattern is finally on the way. A cold front is set to break the heat wave and bring some rain to the area by the tail end of the week. Temperatures will take a noticeable dip into the 70s starting Friday, and you’ll want a light jacket for the weekend mornings as we drop back into the 50s. This front will trigger a line of showers and storms moving in from the north potentially as early as Wednesday afternoon, continuing through Thursday. We aren't done with the umbrellas after that, though, as scattered showers and storms linger into Friday followed by one last surge of rain over the weekend. If you have outdoor plans late week into the weekend, be sure to stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the timing of these storms.

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— Balin

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