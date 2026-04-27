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Angola inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office

1 hour 41 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 8:04 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — An Angola inmate is accused of murdering a fellow inmate, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Brian Spillman.

Oshay Hicks, 33, was arrested for the killing of 37-year-old Walter Davis who was pronounced dead on April 5.

Further information was not immediately available. 

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WBRZ has reported on several inmate deaths at Angola, including a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.

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