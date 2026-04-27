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Angola inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office
ANGOLA — An Angola inmate is accused of murdering a fellow inmate, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Brian Spillman.
Oshay Hicks, 33, was arrested for the killing of 37-year-old Walter Davis who was pronounced dead on April 5.
Further information was not immediately available.
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WBRZ has reported on several inmate deaths at Angola, including a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.
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