Saturday PM Forecast: More storms and humidity for rest of weekend

Very warm temperatures in the upper 80s plus humidity will stick around into Sunday. Isolated storms will be possible as well.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, we will be closely watching a storm system developing to our northwest. It will be a very similar weather pattern to Saturday morning, where we saw a line of widespread storms. The main point of uncertainty is if the line will hold together all the way through our area. Right now, the current forecast calls for a decaying line of spotty to isolated showers and storms. These should arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. A rogue severe storm is not out of the question, with damaging winds the main threat. Lows will be in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The atmosphere will start to destabilize again after daybreak. By the afternoon and evening, isolated showers and storms will pop. These will not be everywhere so do not cancel your outdoor plans. Highs will reach to near 87 degrees, with humid conditions making that feel warmer.

Up Next: As we head into the new week, we’re looking at a bit of a shift in the pattern. A building ridge of high pressure is going to shove those daily thunderstorm chances out of the way, but it’s bringing some heat with it. Expect temperatures to climb, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’s going to feel more like the mid-90s out there. Since this is our first real taste of summer heat after the cooler months, take it easy and keep some water handy if you’re spending time outdoors. The good news? We’re becoming more confident that a cold front will arrive by the tail end of next week, which should first bump up rain chances before offering a nice reprieve from the heat.

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— Balin

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