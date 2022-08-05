Friday PM Forecast: tropical air mass maintains daily rain routine

Sometimes, in Augusts, nothing new is good news. At least it means the tropics are still leaving us alone, for now. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay the course well into next week. Most of the activity will occur during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Next 24 Hours: Like the last several days, any leftover showers will end after nightfall with gradual clearing in skies. Low temperatures will end up in the low to mid 70s. On Saturday, a slightly drier atmosphere will keep most of the morning hours dry before showers and thunderstorms scatter the region in the afternoon. Cells will continue to have a modest forward speed so there should be fewer flooding issues as compared to the workweek. High temperatures will make it into the low 90s before rain and clouds cover skies.

We are often talking about those rain chances or percentages on the forecast board often seen during the warm season. Here is a quick reminder about what those mean for the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area.

10-30% - Isolated: a few locations receive measurable rain

30-60% - Scattered: part to half of the area receives measurable rain

60-100% - Widespread: almost all of the area receives measurable rain

Keep in mind, those chances tell nothing about timing. For instance, 100% DOES NOT mean it will rain all day. We will be sure to provide information in our forecasts as to when you can expect rain when chances are on the board.

Up Next: Well above average moisture will quickly return to the atmosphere by Sunday and remain through the middle of next week. As a result, scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible around the forecast area daily. Saturated areas will need to be monitored for cumulative rainfall totals allowing flood issues to develop a bit more quickly than usual. As far as temperatures go, lows will be close to average in the low to mid 70s and highs will be slightly below average in the upper 80s and low 90s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: The local area remains trapped between an upper level ridge of high pressure to the west and another to the east. The relative weakness in between the two ridges has been creating instability over the Gulf Coast. Additionally, the value, which we use to assess overall moisture in the atmosphere, known as precipitable water, remains well above average. Though slightly lower on Friday and Saturday, it will return to near maximum values Sunday well into next week. This is essentially the crux of the forecast with very little change anticipated over the next week.

--Josh

