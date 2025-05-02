Friday PM Forecast: Numerous storms overnight before much nicer conditions

Into the overnight hours, an approaching cold front will bring numerous showers and storms. After the storms, expect lower temperatures, and a noticeable drop in humidity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After the pop up storms this evening, expect an increase in coverage during the overnight hours. This will be driven by an approaching cold front. The timing of this round has been a bit tricky, but overall, guidance has trended to a bit faster arrival of the storms. Based on current thinking, 11pm-4am looks to be the best time for storms, some could be on the stronger side. Isolated damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. Given the faster arrival, Saturday has trended a bit drier. Expect lingering showers and storms early, but mainly dry conditions by the afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Highs will top out near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Much drier air will filter in behind the previously mentioned cold front. This will clear out skies early Sunday, and lead to lows in the upper 50s. During the day, expect full sunshine, highs in the lower 80s, and no humidity! Monday will see similar conditions before humidity quickly returns on Tuesday. The return of humid conditions next week will also accompany the return of unsettled weather.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. The river has crested at around 59.5 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in moderate flood stage. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. The river has crested at around 42.3 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in major flood stage. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. The river has crested at around 30.8 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in moderate flood stage. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. The river has crested at around 23.7 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is just shy of moderate flood stage. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet. The river has crested at around 6.6 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in minor flood stage. At 6 feet, the city dock will be under water. Water will cover the lower end of Belleview Front Street in Berwick. Vessel traffic will be affected by stronger river currents. Vessel traffic safety rules will be strictly enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard. The river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

- Balin

