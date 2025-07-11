Friday PM Forecast: heat rising, tropics may influence local weather next week

As we head into the weekend and beyond, the typical summer weather pattern will stay in full swing. Expect highs in the mid-90s each day, with just isolated, afternoon storms bubbling up, mostly closer to and south of I-10. These will likely fizzle after sunset, leaving us with warm, muggy nights in the mid-70s. Fog could become an issue overnight, especially in parts of southwest Mississippi. We will need to keep an eye to the tropics, which could play a role in the forecast later next week.

Tonight & The Weekend: Any rogue showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the early evening hours, allowing for mostly clear skies into daybreak. Lows will bottom in the mid-70s. Saturday and Sunday bring similar conditions—mostly sunny skies, highs around 94°, and a 30% chance of those brief, hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. While the rain chances won’t completely disappear, they’ll remain on the lower side thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure building over the region. That ridge also means rising heat and humidity.

Up Next: By Monday and Tuesday, we’re looking at even hotter and more oppressive conditions. Highs will reach 95°, and with the humidity, it’ll feel more like 110° in some spots. These are dangerous heat index levels, and a Heat Advisory is likely early next week—if not sooner. Rain chances drop even lower to just 10%, which means little relief from the sweltering conditions.

Mid to late next week, we could see rain chances increase again. There’s some uncertainty, but models suggest a weak tropical disturbance may try to sneak in from the east. If it lines up with our local sea breeze, we could see more widespread afternoon showers and storms by Wednesday or Thursday. Still, the heat will hang on, with highs staying in the low to mid-90s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

