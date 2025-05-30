Friday PM Forecast: front to swipe away stickiness, showers and storms

A frontal passage will deliver the Capital Area some comfort ahead of the weekend. Don’t expect any lower humidity to last, though, the calendar does flip to June next week!

-The Weekend: not as humid, much more sun

-Early Next Week: getting warmer and more sticky, hurricane season begins

-Later Next Week: another front, slightly higher rain coverage

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will push through the Capital Area through the evening, ending showers and thunderstorms from north to south and slowly ushering in slightly less humid air. With partial clearing overnight, lows will dip into the mid-60s. If you’re heading to the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Regional at LSU, or have any other outdoor plans, there couldn’t be much nicer weather for the final day of May. Beneath mostly sunny skies, highs will make it into the mid-80s with relatively lower humidity than on previous days.

Up Next: Sunday presents a tricky forecast. The going idea is to keep partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. However, we will need to monitor a complex of thunderstorms that develops way out in the Midwest that could hold together into the local area. Until it forms and starts moving, it is difficult to determine if it will clip us or not, just be aware of that potential for Sunday and check back in with the forecast.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm, with highs near 90 and the usual summertime chance for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm (about 10–20% coverage each day). Later in the week, another front looks to approach but may stall before it gets here. This will keep our rain chances around normal for this time of year.

– Josh

