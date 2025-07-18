Friday PM Forecast: Dodging storms to start weekend, hotter and drier days coming

After a soggy stretch of weather, changes are on the way for our area heading into the weekend and next week. The system responsible for recent downpours has shifted north and west. Even though storm coverage has been less than expected today, moisture levels remain high. That means we still can't rule out some pockets of heavy rain through early evening. A Flood Watch remains in effect but will likely be cancelled later tonight as activity winds down.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms should taper overnight. Skies will open up to partly cloudy and allow lows into the mid 70s. Saturday will begin with some sunshine which will push highs into the low 90s but abundant humidity will help feels-like temperatures over 100°. Due to that humidity—lingering tropical moisture—the daytime warming will help to fire scattered showers and thunderstorms. Plenty of dry time will be available for outdoor activities.

Up Next: Sunday and into the workweek, drier air will filter in as high pressure builds. Rain coverage will fall into the isolated or spotty category through at least Tuesday, and many of us might not see any rain at all. That comes with a tradeoff, though—temperatures will heat up into the low to mid 90s, and heat index values could hit or exceed 105°, especially Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-to-late next week, attention turns to a disturbance moving across the northern Gulf. Actually, it will be the remnant moisture from our most recent system cycling all the way around the eastern U.S. and back to the south into our region. There is still some uncertainty, but it could bring back increased rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday, or it might stay offshore and allow the heat to continue. Either way, we’ll be watching closely and keeping you updated.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

