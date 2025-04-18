Friday PM Forecast: Changing the pattern this weekend, dry streak may end soon

For almost two weeks now, the Capital Area has not received a single drop of rain, making it the longest dry streak this year. The pattern will change over the weekend, and especially into next week.

Easter Weekend Breakdown:

Saturday : Clouds increase, still warm. No rain - good for Easter egg hunting.

: Clouds increase, still warm. No rain - good for Easter egg hunting. Sunday: Warm & breezy with a few spotty showers and t-storms. Grab an umbrella just in case.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After mostly sunny conditions this afternoon and evening, clouds will begin to increase in the overnight hours. This will keep lows from dropping much, and we will bottom out near 70 degrees. Clouds will stick around for the entirety of your Saturday. Although it will be cloudy, rain will not be an issue. Overall, it will be a very warm and muggy day, with highs near 87 degrees.

Up Next: Easter Sunday will be the start of an unsettled weather pattern. Latest data has indicated that showers and storms will only occur on a spotty basis on Sunday, with increasing coverage into next week.

Here is a detailed Easter forecast. The day will start off muggy, with mainly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around all day long, and a few spotty showers will be possible. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but have a place to go in case a shower passes by.

Moisture content will increase even more next week as a front stalls in the region. This will lead to many days in a row with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Confidence is lower than usual in the extended forecast due to the uncertainty of the exact location of the front. Timing of the most active periods will come into focus as we get closer to next week.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing and Baton Rouge until further notice. In addition, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Monday, April 21 for the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57.5 feet. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will crest by April 25, then fall below flood stage by May 6.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding has already begun. Major flood stage will be reached on April 25 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 3. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Monday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast by April 26. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.