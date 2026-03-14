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Friday night vehicle pursuit causes two-vehicle crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — A Friday night vehicle pursuit caused a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the Louisiana State Police, around 11 p.m., troopers became involved in a pursuit on I-10 eastbound. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crossed the median near milepost 147, crashing into another vehicle traveling westbound on I-10, causing it to flip several times, according to the occupants of the vehicle.
Three people inside the flipped vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Troopers said the suspect vehicle later left the roadway and crashed near the interstate. The driver, who fled the scene on foot, was located several hours later and taken into custody.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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