Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket eligible for bonus prize
BATON ROUGE - The day is coming - it's almost time for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway drawing, and Friday is the last day to get a ticket eligible for a bonus prize!
Tickets purchased before the end of the day on Friday will be eligible for one of the bonus prizes: a brand-new 2025 Genesis G70.
You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6.
