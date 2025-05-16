Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket eligible for bonus prize

88°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The day is coming - it's almost time for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway drawing, and Friday is the last day to get a ticket eligible for a bonus prize!

Tickets purchased before the end of the day on Friday will be eligible for one of the bonus prizes: a brand-new 2025 Genesis G70. 

You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6. 

