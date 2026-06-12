FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Keeping yourself safe from mosquitoes in peak season

Mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world, spreading diseases like dengue, West Nile, Zika, chikungunya and malaria.

Dr. Conor McMeniman with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says mosquitoes love to breed during the summer months, especially when there is a lot of rainfall and puddles in which they lay their eggs.

"First they smell you, then they see you and then they sense the warmth from your skin and then eventually land on you," McMeniman said.

The CDC says more than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and U.S. territories. About a dozen of those spread germs that can cause illnesses.

There is no way to tell if a mosquito is making someone sick when it bites. "It's important to protect ourselves against mosquitoes and enjoy a bite-free summer," McMeniman said.

To keep mosquitoes away from the home, McMeniman says to remove standing pools of water that could be in potted plant bases or drainage areas. He also recommends using window screens.

When mosquitoes are most active, covering up by wearing long sleeves and pants can help. McMeniman also says to avoid natural or homemade insect repellents and use one that is EPA registered instead.

"Because they're being tested for safety and also efficacy against mosquitoes found in the United States," McMeniman said.