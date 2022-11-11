Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures will fall this weekend

Are you ready for the 30s this weekend?

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! More sunshine is coming your way this afternoon with temperatures near 80°. A cold front is coming through tonight and there will be a few showers on and off overnight with one or two lingering into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures will be near 50°.

Up Next: A cold front will come through late Friday into early Saturday, and it will really reinforce the cold air. A few stray showers along the front will move in from the west very early on Saturday morning with only a few areas seeing rain. Any rain will clear up by 9 a.m. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30s. Currently, a freeze looks unlikely, but frost is possible.

Southern football fans, be ready for a chilly game this Saturday. On Sunday, the afternoon highs will be around 60° with lows dropping into the upper 30s again heading into Monday morning. Rain returns on Monday afternoon and will continue into Tuesday morning. Most areas will pick up 1-3 inches of rain. Rain will clear out by the end of the day Tuesday, but the cooler air sticks around. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Depression Nicole is currently a big rainmaker over Georgia and is set to move north and east over the next few days. Click here to see track Nicole in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.