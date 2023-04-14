Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, showers and storms on Saturday
Are you ready for some sunshine? Enjoy it while it lasts!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Friday is looking warm and dry! Temperatures today will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
Up Next: Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms moving through in the afternoon after about 2pm. These storms will produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a level 2/5 slight risk for severe storms for areas northwest of Baton Rouge on Saturday. This means that some storms will be able to become severe with high winds or hail. The tornado threat is very low, but it is still a possibility. There will then be another round of storms later, from about midnight until 4 am on Sunday. Sunday will be drying up after sunrise. Then we will trend mostly sunny and dry into next week with temperatures in the low 80s. That trend lasts into next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Sunday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.
