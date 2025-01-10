Friday AM Forecast: Soggy and cold morning commute, Breezy behind the rain

Heads up drivers! Widespread, cold rain will persist through most of the morning commute. Grab your extra layers and raingear before heading out the door.

Today & Tonight: Widespread rain from overnight will continue through Friday morning. Moderate to heavy downpours will be possible during the morning commute so drivers are advised to use extreme caution and give extra time. Along with the rain, temperatures are quite chilly. Early morning lows across the region range from the upper-30s near the Mississippi state line to the middle 40s near the Capital City. Rain showers will shut off from west to east across the region today, likely becoming spotty by the lunchtime hour. It is worth noting that if enough moisture remains trapped today, it is not out of the question that a few sleet pellets or snow flurries mix in. But that would occur late, if at all, as colder air pushes back in while the storm system pulls way. Even then, there would be no impacts from these as temperatures stay above freezing.

Behind the rain, winds will turn out of the northwest and remain breezy all afternoon. Clouds will also stick in place making for a chilly, cloudy, and breezy Friday evening. Clouds remain overnight and temperatures will fall into the middle-30s for a cold start to the weekend.

Up Next: Chilly conditions will carry through the weekend. Highs will be near 50° on Saturday and near 60° on Sunday with lows closer to freezing. Although clouds might be stubborn to break on Saturday, more sun should be available late. Another weak, reinforcing front will pass late Sunday which will maintain the below average temperatures through much of next week. The passage of that front also brings a small chance for a passing shower on Sunday afternoon.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.