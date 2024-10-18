Friday AM Forecast: Slight warm up this weekend, Comfortable for outdoor plans

After an even cooler start Friday morning, temperatures will gradually warm up over the weekend. Expect near average conditions for mid-October with lows in the 50's and highs in the low 80s.

Today & Tonight: You will once again be reaching for a jacket early Friday as temperatures dip into the low 40's around the region, even slipping into the upper 30s near the LA/MS state line. Mostly clear skies will allow you to catch a glimpse at the Full "Hunter's" Moon during the early morning commute until it sets around 8:30am. Friday will feature mainly sunny skies with some high clouds in the mix. Temperatures this afternoon will warm a few degrees higher than Thursday, near 79° in Baton Rouge. Winds will be light, between 5-10 mph, out of the NE today and humidity and rain remain nonexistent.

For those with Friday night plans or heading out to a high school football game, keep a jacket handy. Once the sun sets at 6:29 pm this evening, temperatures will quickly tumble. It will be a very fall-like evening in Louisiana with temperatures in the low 60s by 10pm. Conditions will continue to cool another 10 degrees, into the low 50's, by daybreak Saturday.

Up Next: This weekend will be very pleasant for outdoor activities, though early morning and evenings may require a light jacket. Each day will start off with temperatures in the 50s and full sunshine will warm conditions into the low 80s each afternoon. There will be no rain showers to dodge and humidity levels remains comfortable through the weekend. By early next week, the gradual temperature moderation will continue with highs peaking in the mid-80s. There are some signs that high-level clouds will begin to spill into skies by midweek, potentially limiting additional warming. Still, no rain can be found in the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

College Football: On The Bluff, Southern Homecoming activities will be accompanied by very nice weather. Some light layers may be wanted for morning and evening but tailgating and afternoon festivities will have sun and temperatures in the low-80s. LSU fans hitting the road can expect clear and chilly conditions in Fayetteville. Temperatures will move from the mid-40s around dawn to mid-70s in the afternoon and retreat into the 60s and 50s during the game. You can find out how LSU historically performs in these conditions via the Storm Station's LSU Kickoff Weather Index HERE.

The Tropics: A poorly-defined trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the northern Leeward Islands northward for a couple hundred miles over the adjacent Atlantic waters. Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph, passing near or just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday. By late this weekend, further development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across the northwestern Caribbean Sea in association with a broad area of low pressure that is gradually becoming better defined to the north of eastern Honduras. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development over the next day or two, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

- Emma Kate C.

