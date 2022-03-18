Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, sunny afternoon

The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for the entire WBRZ viewing area.

Today & Tonight: This storm system will continue to drive eastward through the day and clearing skies are expected by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the upper 70s. It will get a little chilly overnight with lows in the 40s.



Looking Ahead: Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s. If you are headed to the Wearin of the Green parade early, be sure to wear layers. Temperatures will not warm out of the 50s until late morning. The parade rolls out at 10a.m. Afternoon highs will be near 70°. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be mostly clear before scattered showers return on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see showers and storms. Stay with the Storm Station as we track it out.

