Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat increasing for Capital Area Saturday

While Friday may see a few showers early in the day, the next threat for storms arrives on Saturday. Severe weather cannot be ruled out across the region.

Today & Tonight: A few showers and occasional rumble of thunder will be around during the Friday morning commute as a line of weakening storms moves across the Capital Region. Once any morning rain exits, drier conditions will prevail throughout the day. Friday will be unseasonably warm with morning lows near 70° and highs in the middle 70s. Expect mainly cloudy skies early with sunshine breaking through this afternoon.

Clouds will quickly build back in overnight tonight with the fog potential returning by Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday will start off in the middle 60s.

Up Next: Another round of storms is set to arrive on Saturday as the Capital Region remains between a warm front to the north and a stalled cold front to our west. Between these features, atmospheric conditions are suitable to support numerous thunderstorms, some that could be on the strong to severe side. Areas north of I-10/12 have been placed under an Enhanced (3/5) threat for severe weather on Saturday and areas south of the interstate, including Baton Rouge, Hammond, and Gonzales are currently included in a Slight (2/5) threat. Spotty to isolated severe storms that are able to produce hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes will be possible across the region on Saturday. Latest data suggest the highest threat will be in the afternoon and evening hours, but it is best to be weather aware all day tomorrow.

By early Sunday morning, a cold front will finally move through the state, ending the severe weather threat and bringing back dry and sunny conditions. No major temperature drop will follow this cold front, so expect warm afternoons through the end of the year.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.