Friday AM Forecast: More showers and storms today, Drying out by Saturday afternoon

A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected today and Saturday morning as we end what has been a very soggy week. Widespread heavy rainfall is not as likely as in previous days, but localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

Today & Tonight: Patchy dense fog is creating very limited visibilities around the state early this morning. Rain isn't anticipated to begin until after peak morning commute hours, but be extra cautious as fog can create dangerous driving conditions.

By mid-morning, showers and storms will begin to move into the Capital Area from the south. Numerous storms in an "on-and-off" fashion will be around throughout the day on Friday. The threat for heavy downpours and severe weather, while not completely zero, is less than the past 48 hours. Scattered storm activity will continue into the evening and overnight hours. A final round of storms are set to arrive early Saturday ahead of a cold front that will officially dry us out for a bit. By Saturday afternoon, we could see an additional 1-3" of rainfall accumulation around southern Louisiana.

Temperatures over the next 24 hours will range from the low-60s to low-70s until a front brings cooler temperatures during the day tomorrow.

While most capital area rivers have remained within their banks from recent heavy rain, the Tangipahoa River at Robert is project to crest in moderate flood state today. At moderate flood stage, secondary roads north of Robert and low spots along Highway 22 south of Robert can flood.

Up Next: Saturday afternoon begins a streak of much drier days. A cold front early tomorrow morning brings cooler and drier air. Saturday high temperatures will mostly like occur that morning. By Sunday, an afternoon high temperature of 59° is expected with a mix of sun and clouds around. The majority of the next workweek should see sunshine and dry conditions as well, with temperatures most afternoons in the 60s.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

