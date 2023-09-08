Friday AM Forecast: Lower humidity levels on the way

Isolated thunderstorms are possible today as a weak cold front moves through the area. The front will bring dry air behind it resulting in a much drier weekend ahead.

Today & Tonight: Another hot and humid day to start off your weekend. Isolated storms can be expected throughout the day as a weak cold front moves through the state and brings some instability with it. High temperatures will find their way into the upper 90s paired with that chance of storms. A low in the lower 70s can be expected overnight with mostly clear skies as that drier air begins to move in.

Up Next: Looking at those first tailgates in Baton Rouge tomorrow, dry air looks to be well underway into the area and rain looks extremely unlikely. White temperatures stay hot, humidity will go down as well which will make the game day activities comfortable. The rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week look dry as well with lower than average humidity. There are some early indications of another front passage on Wednesday which will slightly raise rain chances. These rain chances will need to be bumped up if this trend continues.

The Tropics: Hurricane Lee with maximum winds over 165 mph is now a Category 5 storm that continues barreling WNW at 14 mph. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Tropical Storm Margot has recently formed. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

