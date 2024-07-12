Friday AM Forecast: Isolated storms today, high heat over the weekend

Isolated pop up showers and thunderstorms will occur today in the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will slightly decrease over the weekend, with highs getting into the upper 90's.

Today & Tonight: A typical summer like pattern will occur today. Most of us will start off the morning mainly clear, other than a few showers for some coastal areas. Cumulus clouds will begin to build throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will get to near 95 degrees, with peak feels like near 105 degrees. By the afternoon and evening, some showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up. These will stay isolated, with about 40% of the viewing area seeing measurable rainfall.

Up Next: Rain coverage will slightly decrease, with heat becoming the big story over the weekend. Heat alerts may be necessary with peak feels like temperatures nearing 110 degrees. Only spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms should be expected, but more locations will stay dry rather than get wet either day. This pattern will last into next week. A few heat records may be challenged.

The Tropics: Tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days.

