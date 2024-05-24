Friday AM Forecast: Humidity continues to tick up as we head into the weekend

We have been warm all week long and today will be much of the same. The big difference will be the humidity continuing to work higher, making our feels like temperatures over 100 degrees.

Today & Tonight: More summer like conditions are expected today, with highs in the low to mid 90's, under partly sunny skies. The UV index will be in the very high category, making the sun burn risk high. Make sure if outside, to wear a hat and sunglasses. Also use SPF 30+ sunscreen. Humidity will make the feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. Tonight, lows will get to the mid 70's, under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: The Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with lows in the mid 70s. Because of high humidity, afternoon feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees will be common. While not yet to advisory criteria, since this is going to be our first foray with heat indices over 100, be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy with outdoor activities as our bodies acclimate to the standard summer steam. Just like we saw all week long, we will stay dry through the weekend. A weakening front will push into the are later Monday and into Tuesday. This boundary will try to squeeze out some moisture and spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms are carried in the forecast from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. However, the best (still low) chances may occur Monday night. Many locations will not receive any rain from this system.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a couple of hundred miles to the northeast of the central Bahamas. An area of low pressure is expected to form within this system roughly halfway between Bermuda and Hispaniola later

today. Although environmental conditions are not conducive, some slight subtropical or tropical development is possible over the next couple of days while the system moves northeastward. This system is no threat to the United States.

