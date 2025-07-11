Friday AM Forecast: Hotter days ahead as storms start fading

Storms remain in the picture today, but changes are coming as we head into the weekend. A shift in the pattern will bring hotter, drier days—and a higher risk for heat-related impacts early next week.

Today & Tonight: The skies will be active once again this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do have the chance of seeing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Highs will top out near 91 degrees before any storms arrive. Overnight, rain will clear out, with lows in the middle 70s.

Up Next: The pattern will begin to shift as we head into the weekend. Higher pressure and mid-level dry air will lead to only isolated storms. The drier air is a bit of a double edged sword, as it will also cause any storms that do develop to have a greater chance of producing gusty winds.

The skies quiet even more early next week, with heat the main headline. Highs will reach into the mid-90s, with feels like temperatures near 108 degrees. Heat alerts may be needed with these type of temperatures. This is just your friendly reminder to drink plenty of water!

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.