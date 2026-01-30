Friday AM forecast: Extreme Cold Warning Issued

A powerful Arctic air mass is moving into the region today, setting the stage for dangerous cold. While today stays mostly dry, temperatures will steadily fall, and frigid air takes hold tonight and through the weekend. Preparations should be completed today.

Today and tonight: Friday will be cloudy and blustery as our cold front pushes through. Only a few showers are possible. Strong cold air advection ramps up this afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, with brisk north winds making it feel even colder. By late tonight, wind chills will already be dropping into the teens and single digits in some areas. An Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday will be bitterly cold, with morning lows in the low 20s and daytime highs struggling to rise much above freezing on Saturday. Gusty winds will make conditions feel much colder, and wind chills both mornings are expected to fall into the single digits to teens. Gradual improvement begins late Sunday, with moderation early next week.

What to look out for:

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

What: Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5° above zero possible





Where: Capital Region and much of Southeast Louisiana





When: Late Friday night through Sunday morning





Impacts: Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly with exposed skin. Extended freezing temperatures may lead to burst pipes.





Bottom line: Finish cold-weather preparations today. Dress in layers, and play it safe while if you’re heading out to any Mardi Gras events this weekend.

– Dave

