Freshman LSU football player facing charges after overnight arrest

Wednesday, December 23 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A freshman LSU football player was arrested late Tuesday after a complaint about shoplifting at an area Walmart.

Kevontre Bradford was issued a misdemeanor summons by deputies in West Baton Rouge, though a jail booking photo was taken.  

Bradford, also known as Tre, is a freshman running back from Texas.  A four-star athlete, he was the No. 13 running back prospect in the 2020 class.  

LSU Football did not comment on the charges, which sources said Bradford called a misunderstanding. 

