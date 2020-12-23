Freshman LSU football player facing charges after overnight arrest

BATON ROUGE - A freshman LSU football player was arrested late Tuesday after a complaint about shoplifting at an area Walmart.

Kevontre Bradford was issued a misdemeanor summons by deputies in West Baton Rouge, though a jail booking photo was taken.

Bradford, also known as Tre, is a freshman running back from Texas. A four-star athlete, he was the No. 13 running back prospect in the 2020 class.

LSU Football did not comment on the charges, which sources said Bradford called a misunderstanding.