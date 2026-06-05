85°
Latest Weather Blog
French Settlement Police Chief, Assistant Chief relocate alligator found in Livingston Parish backyard
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — On Friday morning, French Settlement Police Chief Cary Mosby and Assistant Chief Lucius Boudreaux relocated an alligator found in the backyard of a home where kids and pets lived.
The police department said that the gator was relocated safely, sharing multiple videos and photos of the top brass tying it up and escorting it away.
"Chief Mosby would like to caution folks of approaching any wild animal for their own safety and thanks the residents for calling officials to handle the situation," French Settlement Police added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish educator selected for national teacher training fellowship
-
BRPD: Man arrested after punching woman, throwing her in his car, leaving...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Table for 2- Cafe 94 went from family...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: East Feliciana native, 'Beverly Hillbillies' star Donna Douglas'...
-
Civil Air Patrol training exercise to be held in Baton Rouge on...
Sports Video
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season
-
Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten...
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge