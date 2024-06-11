91°
Latest Weather Blog
Free flea treatment being offered to Zachary pet parents
ZACHARY - The summer months can be some of the worst for pet owners as fleas thrive in heat and humidity. The Animal Center of Zachary wants to help out!
Pet owners can sign up for a national clinical study of a new flea medication and receive three free months of flea treatment for dogs or cats.
If you think your dog has fleas, don't immediately treat your home or your pet if you are interested in the study! Dogs must have visible fleas at the time of enrollment.
Trending News
For more information on eligibility and details of the study, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hunter Biden convicted on all charges in gun trial
-
New Approach to Louisiana Economic Development Bill Signing
-
Broome weighs in following WBRZ reports of arrest of man on West...
-
East Baton Rouge community invited to tour parish prison
-
Body of child who never resurfaced from neighborhood pond recovered early Tuesday...