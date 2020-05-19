FranU honors 60 more healthcare graduates with drive-thru celebration

Drive-thru graduation celebration on Saturday, May 16 Photo: FranU

BATON ROUGE – A brand new crop of medical professionals are prepared to take their places in the front-lines of the battle against COVID-19 and other health care challenges.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University issued a release on Tuesday morning, announcing the completion of its second Drive-Thru Diploma Celebration on Saturday, May 16 for the rest of its graduating classes.

The celebration was held the same day on which Graduation was originally scheduled. Nursing and Respiratory therapist seniors had a drive-thru celebration on April 27 when students graduated early to help with the pandemic.

Graduates were from the School of Nursing and School of Arts and Sciences: Biology, BBA, and Theology; and also School of Health Professions: Radiologic Technology and Physician Assistant.

Graduates received their diploma, transcript, cap, gown, tassel and clinical pin (if applicable) during the drive-thru celebration.

PA graduates also received their hoods.

A Virtual Graduation Video will be posted at 2 p.m. at the following link https://franu.edu/preview/media/2020-graduation