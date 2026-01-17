Fourth suspect arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Day shooting in Greenwell Springs

GREENWELL SPRINGS — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a fourth suspect allegedly connected to the killing of a man at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road on Christmas.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Jacolby Gordon on Friday on second-degree murder charges following the Christmas Day shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Sensley.

According to arrest records, Gordon is the cousin of the alleged driver of the car during the shooting, 22-year-old Derick Johnson Jr.

Derick Johnson allegedly claimed that while driving, Gordon, along with his brother Dorien Johnson, 25, and Trevion Green, 23, got out of the car and shot Sensely at the Coventry Apartments along Morgan Road around 4:15 a.m.

WBRZ previously reported that the men waited four hours for Sensley to leave his apartment and shot him once he walked outside to pick up a Christmas present.

Sensley was taken to a hospital, where he later died on Dec. 30.

Dorien Johnson, Derick Johnson, and Trevion Green were all arrested on second-degree murder charges.

According to deputies, Green is an unconfirmed member of the "448" street gang, while Derick Johnson Jr. was identified as a confirmed member of the gang.