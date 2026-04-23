Southern University's E-Sports team qualifies for national championship

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, Southern University's E-Sports team crossed a major milestone.

The Jaguars became the first Historically Black College and University to qualify for the ECAC EA Sports College Football Division 2 National Championship.

SU's team took on Bellarmine University at the E-Sports Innovation Lab on campus.

E-Sports Director Christopher Turner said the game strategy is not far from what would happen in a regular practice.

"Everything that traditional football does we do, too. So, watching film, coming up with plays, knowing your opponent, watching film of your opponent. We do that as well.

The Jaguars are still looking for more members for the team and are hosting online tryouts the second week of May.