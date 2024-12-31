Fourth arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old; others arrested as accessories to murder

BATON ROUGE — Police said Tuesday a fourth man was arrested in the November drive-by shooting killing of an 8-year-old boy.

Baton Rouge Police arrested 19-year-old Roger Parker for his involvement in the shooting that left 8-year-old Diellon Daniels dead. He is being booked on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Parker is also being charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder for an Oct. 19 shooting on Fairchild Street near Scenic Highway, among other charges for both shootings.

Parker was arrested Tuesday at an apartment belonging to his girlfriend's mother. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Brianna Crump, and her mother, 41-year-old Yarnell Crump, were also arrested for accessory to first-degree murder, Chief T.J. Morse said.

Morse said the charges were filled against the two women because they kept him at the apartment after the warrant was filed for the Swan Avenue shooting investigation.

Tremell Harris, Yancey Jarrell Jr., and Kendrick Profit were all previously arrested for the Nov. 27 shooting near a Swan Avenue barbershop.

Diellon's mother Courtlyn Daniels was driving when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire, hitting three of her children inside. Diellon was critically injured and later died in a hospital. The other two children injured were expected to recover. All four children in the car were under the age of 12.

Three of the men arrested for the November shooting — including Parker — have criminal records. Parker was arrested in April 2024 after fleeing when police attempted to pull him over for having a tinted window.