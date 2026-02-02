Teen arrested in connection to Clinton Mardi Gras shooting being charged as adult; third suspect arrested

CLINTON — On Monday, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said that 15-year-old Malik Liggins, who was arrested in connection with a shooting that left five people, including a six-year-old child, injured at a Clinton Mardi Gras parade over the weekend, is being charged as an adult.

Liggins, alongside 19-year-old Noah Basquine, were both arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, attempted second-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.

Liggins is being held in a jail set up to hold juveniles, but a Monday hearing determined he would be charged as an adult.

Travis said a third person — Phillip Williams, a 25-year-old gang member known as Choppa — was also apprehended.

Williams was arrested by the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge and will be transferred to East Feliciana Parish, where he will be charged with the same charges as Basquine and Liggins.

More arrests are coming," Travis said, noting that as many as four more suspects could be apprehended.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

"It's a really bad thing, but it's the reality," Travis said. "It's happening."

Travis said that his deputies, as well as other law enforcement partners, are working to "break down the whole incident."

The shooting, which took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, left a child and another person in critical condition and 3 others injured. According to District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla, two victims have undergone surgery, including the child and another victim who may be paralyzed from the neck down.

"Thank goodness no one has died," Travis added, noting that all of the victims are stable.

Travis also noted that Liggins was one of the people injured in the shooting and was initially reported as such.

In response to the shooting in Clinton, Travis said the parade in Wilson, held on Mardi Gras day, will be cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

Watch Travis' news conference: