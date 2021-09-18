Four women reported missing in St. Tammany Parish over past week

MANDEVILLE - Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 13-year-old Angelina Gautreaux was last seen around 8 p.m. Sept. 12 with her mother, 41-year-old Heather Dabdoub.

Deputies said Gautreaux does not live with Dabdoub, who has a history of drug abuse.

Deputies said Friday that Martha Miller was reported missing just three days before her 40th birthday.

Miller was last seen Thursday evening in Covington, near Greenbriar Boulevard off Highway 21.

Thursday morning, Deputies said 16-year-old Isabelle Williams had been missing since Tuesday. Williams was last seen leaving her job at Arby's in Covington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gautreaux, Dabdoub, Miller or Williams is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.